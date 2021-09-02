New York [US], September 2 (ANI): As a candidate for membership of the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term, India will maintain independence, autonomy and powers of investigation of national human rights bodies, said the Permanent Mission of India at United Nations, Geneva on Wednesday.

As a candidate for membership of the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term, India has made specific pledges, outlining its approach and agenda for global promotion and protection of human rights.

"India will maintain independence, autonomy and powers of investigation of national human rights bodies including NHRC, national commission for women, national commission for minorities, scheduled tribes and backward classes, likewise," India at UN, Geneva tweeted.

India's candidature human rights council for 2022-2024 voluntary pledges and commitments in accordance with United Nations General Assembly resolution 60/251.

"India remains committed to access to medicines, diagnostics, and therapeutics to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and will support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development," India at UN, Geneva said.

"India remains committed to ratifying the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment," it said.

It further stated that "India will continue to strive to promote the work of the human rights council in accordance with the principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect, cooperation and dialogue."

"India will continue to strive to make the human rights council a strong, effective and efficient body, capable of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all," India at UN, Geneva said.

"India will support the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and continue to pursue necessary domestic actions to implement the agenda, with overarching focus on poverty eradication and balanced emphasis on social development, economic growth and environmental protection," it added. (ANI)

