Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI): At least five people were killed in an avalanche in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

"At least five people were killed by an avalanche in the Raghistan district of the northern Badakhshan province," the Russian News Agency quoted local elder Syed Nur as saying.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

