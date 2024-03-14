Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Pakistan's Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) recently released a white paper shedding light on the aviation industry's setbacks, attributing them to a lack of professionalism resulting in pilot license issues which led to the European Union (EU) countries imposing a ban on Pakistani airlines' operations in their territories, Dawn reported.

In the white paper, the AOOA emphasised the importance of placing the right individuals in suitable positions within the industry. They outlined various reasons for the industry's decline and proposed measures to rectify it.

The AOOA said former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, due to lack of understanding of the sensitivity of the matter, was wrongly briefed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that a number of pilots possessed fake licences. It destroyed the whole industry, and Pakistani airlines were banned from operating in Europe and the United States, the Dawn reported.

"The recent exoneration of pilots proves the absence of fake licenses, yet the current CAA director general refuses to acknowledge the court's rulings," lamented the AOOA in its report. This failure to restore the country's tarnished image is prolonging the ban on Pakistani airlines, exacerbating the situation.

Expressing regret over legislative processes lacking stakeholder input through parliamentary committees, the AOOA recommended procedural reforms.

To stimulate revenue growth, the AOOA proposed innovative solutions, including outsourcing unused airports to local entities and renewing lapsed air transport licenses perpetually. These measures, they argued, would stimulate economic activity and job creation.

Additionally, the AOOA advocated for revising aviation policies to reduce excessive fees, reassess the powers of the Director General, and reconsider age restrictions on aircraft imports. These reforms, they believed, would invigorate industry growth, prevent closures, and safeguard employment opportunities, Dawn reported. (ANI)

