Baghdad [Iraq], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Baghdad International Airport was hit by rocket fire on Friday, at least six rockets were shot down, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

"At least six rockets were shot down and fell near the runway," the source said.

The attack was at 04:30 local time (01:30 GMT).

As a result of the attack, a plane, which was parked at the airport, was damaged. The photographs provided by the source show a hole from a rocket in the fuselage of the aircraft. (ANI/Sputnik)

