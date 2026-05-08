Did Salman Khan Lose 7-8 kg for ‘SVC63’? Actor’s Leaner Look for Upcoming Film With Nayanthara Goes Viral

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Superstar Salman Khan has sparked widespread discussion across social media following the release of new images showcasing a significantly leaner physique. The actor has reportedly lost between 7 and 8 kilograms in preparation for his upcoming big-budget project, tentatively titled SVC63. The transformation comes as the actor prepares to share the screen for the first time with South Indian star Nayanthara. ‘SVC63’: Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film With Nayanthara Titled ‘The Messengers’? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan's Learner Look for ‘SVC63’

The buzz began when a recent photograph of the actor posing with a young, differently-abled fan surfaced online. In the image, Khan appears notably slimmer with more defined facial features, a stark contrast to his bulkier appearance in recent years. To achieve the look, the actor reportedly opted for a casual yet sharp ensemble, sporting a simple full-sleeved T-shirt paired with classic denim jeans.

Did Salman Khan Undego Physical Transformation for ‘SVC63’? Viral Photos Spark Buzz

#SalmanKhan Has Lost 7-8 Kilos For #SVC63 And He Is Looking FABULOUS 🧨🧨💯💯💯 At The Age Of 60 After So Many Health Issues Maintaining Good Physice Is Very Challenging Job. WELL DONE BHAI ✅ pic.twitter.com/U8X6VQOIN3 — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) May 7, 2026

Fans and fitness enthusiasts have been quick to praise the actor’s dedication to maintaining a high level of physical fitness. Industry insiders suggest the weight loss is a deliberate requirement for his role in SVC63. Unlike the heavy-set, "muscular hero" archetype he has often portrayed, this new project reportedly demands a more agile and athletic frame to suit high-octane action sequences.

‘SVC63’ Production Progress and Cast Updates

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, SVC63 is currently in the midst of its filming schedule. After wrapping up an initial stint in Mumbai, the production is expected to move to locations in Manali and Hyderabad. The film is generating significant interest not only for Khan’s makeover but also for its casting.

While Nayanthara is confirmed as the female lead, reports indicate that the makers are currently weighing options for the primary antagonist. Names such as Akshaye Khanna and Fahadh Faasil are reportedly under consideration to provide a formidable on-screen match for Khan’s character.

‘SVC63’ Release Strategy

This project marks a series of firsts for Salman Khan, being his first collaboration with director Paidipally, producer Dil Raju, and co-star Nayanthara. The film is currently slated for a major theatrical release during the Eid 2027 window. Kareena Kapoor To Reunite With Salman Khan After 11 Years for Raj & DK’s Superhero Film? Here’s What We Know.

The transformation follows a trend of "reinvention" for the superstar as he approaches his sixth decade in the industry. It follows his 2025 release Sikandar and continues his recent strategy of collaborating with top-tier talent from the South Indian film industry to create pan-Indian cinematic experiences

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).