Was Major General Rajiv Narayanan’s Son Caught in a UK Pedophile Sting? Here’s the Fact Check

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Pedophile-hunting sting operations in the United Kingdom have increasingly drawn public attention in recent years, with several civilian groups working alongside or independently of police to identify individuals allegedly seeking contact with minors online. Many such cases are livestreamed or widely circulated on social media platforms, often leading to rapid online speculation and misinformation.

One such claim surfaced on X, where an account identified as “Baba Thoka” (@ThokaReturns) alleged that Major General Rajiv Narayanan, a retired Indian Army officer and defence analyst, had sent his son to the United Kingdom on a business visa and that the son was later caught in a pedophile-hunting sting operation. The post further claimed that the incident had become an “international embarrassment” for India. IPS Ajay Pal Sharma Transferred to West Bengal for 5 Years? Viral Claim Turns Out To Be Fake.

Fact Check: No, Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan’s ‘Son’ Was Not Caught in UK Pedophile Sting

Fake news. I am Major General Rajiv Narayanan, and I do not have any son. https://t.co/eQwSQ1bQSS — Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan, AVSM, VSM (V) (@KlRajiv) May 8, 2026

However, the allegation was directly refuted by Major General Rajiv Narayanan himself. Responding publicly on X, Maj Gen Narayanan wrote: “Fake news. I am Major General Rajiv Narayanan, and I do not have any son.”

The statement effectively debunked the central claim made in the viral post. No evidence has surfaced to support the allegation circulating online, and there has been no official confirmation linking the retired officer or any family member to such a case. PIB Fact Check Debunks ‘Misleading’ Power Crisis Claims, Says Grid Stable and Demand Fully Met.

In a formal statement, Major Narayanan said he has no son and described the allegation as “completely false, baseless, and malicious,” asserting that it was circulated without evidence by an X account identified as @ThokaReturns. He added that the claim amounts to defamation and warned that legal action could be pursued in both India and the United Kingdom against those responsible for originating or sharing the misinformation if it is not removed and corrected.

Major General Rajiv Narayanan Warns of Legal Action

Formal Statement by Major General Rajiv Narayanan (Retd), AVSM, VSM (V) I, Major General Rajiv Narayanan (Retired), AVSM, VSM (V), a former senior officer of the Indian Army with over 37 years of distinguished service, wish to issue the following unequivocal statement: I have no… — Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan, AVSM, VSM (V) (@KlRajiv) May 8, 2026

Fact-checkers and cybersecurity experts have repeatedly warned about the rapid spread of misinformation on social media, particularly during high-profile or sensational incidents. False claims involving public figures often gain traction quickly, especially when presented without verifiable evidence. Experts advise users to rely on official statements and verified reporting before sharing allegations online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Major General Rajiv Narayanan's son was caught in a pedophile-hunting sting operation in UK. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Major General Rajiv Narayanan refutes it. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).