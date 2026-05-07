Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: MV Hondius Cruise Operator Says ‘No Symptomatic Individuals’ Remain on Board

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All passengers showing symptoms of hantavirus have been removed from the MV Hondius cruise ship, according to a statement issued by operator Oceanwide Expeditions on Thursday, May 7. The development comes days after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported an outbreak linked to the vessel and said three people had died.

"No symptomatic individuals are present on board," Oceanwide Expeditions said in its statement following the evacuation of three passengers to the Netherlands. "All three individuals, two symptomatic and one asymptomatic, are now in the care of medical professionals," the company added. How Did the People on the Cruise Ship Get Hantavirus?

MV Hondius Continues Journey to Canary Islands

The MV Hondius, which had been on an Atlantic cruise, is currently travelling from Cape Verde to the Canary Islands. Around 100 remaining passengers and crew members are expected to remain under medical monitoring before being allowed to fly home. The ship has been under international scrutiny since Saturday, when the WHO said it had been informed of a hantavirus outbreak aboard the vessel.

The WHO’s alert drew global attention after reports that three deaths had been linked to the outbreak on the ship. Health authorities and the cruise operator have since initiated precautionary measures to contain any potential spread and monitor passengers and crew. Is Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Similar to COVID-19? WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Says No.

Oceanwide Expeditions has not disclosed additional details regarding the condition of those evacuated or the timeline for the completion of monitoring procedures.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a group of viruses primarily spread through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings and saliva. In some cases, the infection can lead to severe respiratory or kidney-related illnesses.

Human-to-human transmission is considered rare for most hantavirus strains, though health authorities typically recommend monitoring and isolation measures when suspected cases are identified in confined environments such as ships or remote facilities. The situation aboard the MV Hondius continues to be monitored by health officials as the vessel proceeds toward the Canary Islands.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).