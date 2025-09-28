Balochistan [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Fresh reports of enforced disappearances have surfaced in Balochistan, with two individuals allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani security forces, while another man who had been missing was recently presented before a court.

These cases highlight the persistence of the unresolved crisis of abductions in the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, residents of Killi Jamaldini in Noshki said that security personnel raided the home of a man named Quddus on September 24. During the operation, his son, Waqar Baloch, was detained and shifted to an unknown location. The family has not received any official information regarding his fate or whereabouts since the raid.

In a separate incident on September 21, singer Zubair Qaisrani, a resident of Koh-e-Sulaiman, was also allegedly picked up by security forces. Witnesses claimed he was taken to an undisclosed facility, raising fears that he, too, has become another victim of enforced disappearance.

The case of Saddam Hussain Kurd reflects another troubling trend. Kurd, who was earlier reported missing, was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Quetta and later transferred to Huda Jail.

Officials maintained that he was arrested near Khan Restaurant at Jabal Noor. However, relatives insist he was originally abducted on July 19 from his residence in Faizabad, Quetta, in front of his wife. They allege he was secretly confined for more than two months before his detention was formally disclosed, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

Families of missing persons continue their campaign for justice. The sit-in protest organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside Quetta Press Club has now reached its 5,950th day. Protesters are demanding an immediate end to enforced disappearances and the recovery of their loved ones.

Rights groups argue that in many cases, victims who vanish are later shown as formally arrested, with charges filed retrospectively. They say this practice erodes faith in due process and perpetuates injustice, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

