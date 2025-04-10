Balochistan [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Protest rallies took place in the Khuzdar and Washuk districts of Balochistan on Wednesday in response to the ongoing crackdown on the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), including the detention of its leaders and reported mistreatment of its members, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

In Khuzdar, the Jhalawan Region of the BYC organised a rally under the slogan: "Illegal Detentions and Enforced Disappearances of BYC Leaders and Workers, State Violence Against Peaceful Protesters, Killings of Unarmed Demonstrators, Violations of Privacy, and Ongoing State Atrocities in Balochistan."

A significant number of women and children participated in the demonstration, which proceeded from Kund High School to the Jhalawan Complex, raising slogans demanding an end to the crackdown, the Balochistan Post reported.

According to the Balochistan Post, the protesters stated that demonstrations would persist throughout Balochistan until the arrested leadership is released and measures are taken against the institutions they accused of carrying out "brutal state repression."

A similar demonstration took place in Washuk district, where a large gathering -- including women, children, and the elderly -- denounced the arrests and demanded the immediate release of BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, the Balochistan Post reported.

Protesters also criticised the use of force during BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal's "Baloch Long March" and urged that participants be allowed to carry on their protest in Quetta.

They warned that they would not stay silent in response to ongoing "state violence and repression."

The region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

