Dhaka, Jul 6 (PTI) Bangladesh said on Thursday that it is keen to witness a more vibrant BIMSTEC with India being a key active partner of the regional economic grouping, as both sides discussed the ways and means to make it a vibrant and successful organisation.

"India is giving enough priority to BIMSTEC -- so (they) want to know what Bangladesh as the (would be) new chair (of the forum) is thinking (about BIMSTEC)," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told a media briefing here after talks with Secretary (East), External Affairs Ministry, Shaurabh Kumar.

Kumar, who arrived here Thursday morning on a two-day official visit, discussed with Masud various issues related to the BIMSTEC ahead of the grouping's ministerial retreat to be held on July 17 in Bangkok.

Dhaka is set to be the new chair of the seven-nation grouping in December when India is scheduled to be its secretary general after the BIMSTEC summit to be held in Thailand on November 30.

Masud said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join the ministerial retreat on July 17 in Bangkok to discuss various issues at the BIMSTEC summit. Thailand will host the summit on November 30.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven South and Southeast Asian nations comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The foreign secretary said Bangladesh's priority area in BIMSTEC is on the economic front while India's focus is on security agendas and both the countries would like to synchronize the issues between each other through discussion.

"There is room between Bangladesh and India in working together on different issues under BIMSTEC,” he said.

Masud said during its chairmanship, Dhaka will give additional importance upon this regional forum and Bangladesh's priority is to realize BIMSTEC multilateral free trade agreement.

On the other hand, he said New Delhi would like to sign some conventions among the BIMSTEC countries on various security issues, like extradition and money laundering.

The foreign secretary said they also discussed connectivity among the BIMSTEC states. "We discussed connectivity not only through roads but also connectivity through transborder power gridlines,” he added.

Replying to a question, Masud said the ministerial retreat would also discuss taking other regional countries as new members, dialogue partner or observer, if any state shows such interest.

When asked if there is any link between the Indian diplomat's visit and the upcoming US high level visit here, foreign secretary ruled it out and said today's meeting was fixed long ago.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry in a press release said that during his meeting with the Indian diplomat, Foreign Secretary Masud said that Bangladesh is committed to deepening relations with the member states of BIMSTEC in all aspects and moving forward in materializing the objectives of this regional organisation.

On his part, Kumar expressed New Delhi's willingness to work together with Bangladesh to make BIMSTEC a most effective and dynamic organisation.

Both sides agreed to intensify their efforts in achieving tangible progress in the field of trade and investment, connectivity, energy security, and climate change for ensuring shared peace and prosperity in the Bay of Bengal region, it said.

Both sides also discussed the ways and means of moving forward the BIMSTEC process and making it a vibrant and successful organization.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma was also present during the meeting.

