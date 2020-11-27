Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 2,273 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths on Friday, taking the tally of total cases to 458,711 and the death toll to 6,544, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,378 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 373,676 including 2,223 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the current recovery rate is 81.46 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

