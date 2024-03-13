New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Bhutan's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, will pay an official visit to India from March 14 to 18 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhutan PM Tobgay's visit is his first overseas visit after assuming office in January 2024.

The Bhutan PM will be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, commerce and Employment Minister, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During his visit to India, Tobgay will call on President Droupadi Murmu. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian dignitaries will also call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Later during his visit, PM Tshering Tobgay will also visit Mumbai.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress in their unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid an official three-day visit to Bhutan in January.

Kwatra called on Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. During his meeting with the Bhutanese PM on Monday, Kwatra reaffirmed the strong friendship shared between India and Bhutan.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels.

The tradition of regular political and official exchanges is an important hallmark of the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan on his first overseas visit after winning the election in 2014. PM Modi undertook a State visit to Bhutan in August 2019, after assuming office for the second term.

His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited India from 14 - 16 September 2022 and met with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar.

In April 2023, the King of Bhutan visited Delhi and met the President of India, PM and EAM. A Joint Statement titled "A Framework for Expanded India-Bhutan Partnership" was issued, which reaffirmed the strength of the unique ties while outlining concrete areas to advance the India-Bhutan partnership.

In November 2023, the King again visited India to hold discussions with PM, EAM and FS. The King of Bhutan also made his first official visit to the states of Assam and Maharashtra to expand ties of friendship and cooperation. (ANI)

