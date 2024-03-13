Hunan, March 13: A primary school teacher in Hunan province, China, is under investigation following a disturbing incident of physical assault on two students. The unnamed maths teacher at Jinquan Primary School was filmed by a fellow teacher while carrying out the attacks on February 28.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, video of the incident, which has since gone viral on Chinese social media, shows the teacher violently assaulting a girl and a boy in her office. The footage shows the teacher pinching the girl’s face, pulling her hair, and banging her head on a desk. When the boy approaches, she grabs his face, throws a textbook at him, and yells at the girl. China Shocker: 56-Year-Old Japanese Tourist Dies After Jumping off World's Highest Bungee Jump in Macau.

The teacher is heard screaming “You do the maths, you do the maths,” demanding an answer to a maths question, while the girl remains silent and keeps her head down. When the boy hands in his homework, the teacher glances at it, punches his face, and throws the girl’s homework at him. China Shocker: Doctor Punches 82-Year-Old Patient in Face During Eye Surgery, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage in China, with many condemning the teacher’s actions as “cruel” and “horrible”. The teacher has been suspended pending an investigation by the police and the Education Bureau.

This comes after in a distressing incident last year, a nine-year-old girl was subjected to emergency medical care for a skull fracture, allegedly caused by her school teacher’s assault. The teacher, who was subsequently arrested, reportedly used a metal triangular scale ruler to hit the girl on her head, inflicting a 5cm deep wound that led to the skull fracture. Following a public outcry on social media, the school pledged to prioritise student safety and collaborate with the police in their investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).