Washington, February 24: US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Russian military actions in Ukraine on Thursday, the White House announced. Biden's first public comment on the Russian attack is scheduled to be delivered from the East Room of the White House at 11 pm IST (12:30 pm EST), according to the White House.

The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them – US, UK and France -- are permanent members of the UN Security Council. Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Military Attack Two Civilian Ships in Azov Using Missiles.

According to a White House official, Biden and G-7 leaders were discussing their joint response to President Putin's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. Also Read | Russia-Ukriane Conflict: NATO Says 'Russia Will Pay a Very Heavy Economic and Political Price'.

Earlier, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the morning in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, said a White House official.

