Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the amendment of the criminal law passed this week which aims to increase punishment for using derogatory remarks against religious figures.

"The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expresses its deep concern over the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2023, which was passed unanimously in the National Assembly on 17 January," the HRCP said in a statement on January 20.

"While the stated aim of this bill is to curb sectarianism, HRCP believes it is likely to exacerbate the persecution of Pakistan's beleaguered religious minorities and minority sects," the statement added.

The HRCP said the proposed legislation increases the punishment for using derogatory remarks against "holy persons" from three years with a fine to imprisonment for life 'which will not be less than ten years'.

"The proposed legislation increases the punishment for using derogatory remarks against holy persons--including the Prophet (PBUH)'s family, wives and companions, and the four caliphs--from three years with a fine to imprisonment for life 'which will not be less than ten years'," the group said.

According to HRCP, the bill also makes the offence non-bailable, thereby directly violating the constitutionally guaranteed right to personal liberty under Article 9 of Pakistan constitution.

"Given Pakistan's troubled record of the misuse of such laws, these amendments are likely to be weaponised disproportionately against religious minorities and sects, resulting in false FIRs, harassment and persecution," the statement added.

Moreover, increasing the penalty for alleged blasphemy will aggravate misuse of the law to settle personal vendettas, as is often the case with blasphemy allegations, the rights group added.

"At a time when civil society has been calling for amendments to these laws to prevent their abuse, strengthening this punishment will do the exact opposite," the HRCP said.

The minority communities in the country, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Ahmadis, continue to live under clouds of fear and persecution by the majority community, according to Pakistan vernacular media.

In 2022, scores of cases emerged where members of minority communities were attacked in cities and towns of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly committing blasphemy. (ANI)

