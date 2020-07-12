New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Boycott China and Chinese products face masks are being worn by people in India in protest against China's expansionist policies.

In capital New Delhi, a large number of face masks were distributed in busy market areas to make people aware about boycotting Chinese products as a mark to protest after the Galwan face-off on June 15.

The traders also shouted slogans to boycott Chinese products and laid stress on buying indigenous products.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), an apex body representing seven crore traders, recently condemned the escalating tensions between the two nations on the border and launched a flagship campaign "Bhartiya Samaan, Hamara Abhimaan" to boycott Chinese goods.

The CAIT issued a list of 500 items to be boycotted from categories like FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, finished fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear and apparel among others.

However, CAIT has also appealed to Indian manufacturers to get their act together and gear up to shoulder the responsibility. (ANI)

