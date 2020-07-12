Lahore, July 12: Bank accounts of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) members were restored after the formal approval from the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan media reported. The other members of JUD/Lashkar -e-Taiba (LeT) who got their bank accounts restored include Haji M Ashraf, Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid. Hafiz Saeed Convicted by Pakistan Court in Terror Funding Cases, JuD Chief Sent to Five Years in Prison.

All of them are UNSC's enlisted terrorists and are currently facing sentences ranging one to five years in Lahore jail for terrorism financing cases. Pakistani media reported that one of the JDU leaders appealed to the UN for restoring their bank accounts so that they can run their families.

ANI Tweet:

Bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed and JuD leaders restored after formal approval from United Nations sanctions committee: Pakistan Media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/znhksGq6hk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Hafiz Saeed is a co-founder of LeT and the chief of JuD, operating mainly from Pakistan. The United States had announced a bounty of $10 million on Sarrd for his alleged role in Mumbai attacks in 2018 that killed 164 civilians. He is listed on the NIA Most Wanted List and UN-designated terrorist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).