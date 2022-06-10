Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Thursday confirmed the country's first case of Monkeypox in the city of Sao Paulo, according to local health authorities.

The virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement.

Also Read | Russian Radio Station Owned by President Vladimir Putin's 'Favourite Oligarchs' Hacked and Started Broadcasting Ukraine's National Anthem.

The patient is currently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored.

Another suspected monkeypox case being investigated in Sao Paulo involves a 26-year-old woman, who is now hospitalized, said the secretariat. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | India Reboots Rail Operations to Strengthen Links With Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)