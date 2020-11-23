Brasilia [Brazil], November 23 (ANI): Brazil has reported 194 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,69,183, the health ministry said.

With 18,615 new cases, the COVID-19 caseload in Brazil has reached 6,071,401, Xinhua reported

Also Read | First Session of Newly Constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly to Begin From Today: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 23, 2020.

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 41,267 deaths.

At least nine Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have seen an uptick in hospitalisations. (ANI)

Also Read | US President-Elect Joe Biden to Announce His Cabinet Picks on November 24, Says Ron Klain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)