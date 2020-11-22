Washington, November 22: US President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first picks for his cabinet on Tuesday, November 24, his chief of staff Ron Klain said on Sunday. Klain, however, did not reveal who will be picked and what positions will be announced. "You are going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet picks on Tuesday of this week," he told ABC. Donald Trump Could Announce His Candidacy For 2024 Presidential Election Shortly After Joe Biden is Officially Declared as Winner: Report.

The announcement underscored Joe Biden's preparations to assume the presidency in January even as outgoing President Donald Trump continues to make allegations of election and fraud and to insist that he had defeated the Democrat. US media have projected that Biden has won 306 Electoral College votes, surpassing the 270 votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump, however, has not conceded yet. His campaign launched a slew of litigations challenging the results in states in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. But, most of those efforts have either been withdrawn by the campaign itself or rejected by the courts. Earlier today, Trump's lawsuit seeking to block millions of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania was dismissed by a federal judge.

Earlier this week, Georgia had certified the results of the election following the full hand recount, making it official that Biden won the state's 16 electoral votes. Electoral College representatives will meet six days later, on December 14, to formally select the next US President.

