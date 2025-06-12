London, Jun 12 (PTI) Prominent members of the Indian diaspora and British Indian groups have expressed shock and offered prayers for all those impacted by the crash of Air India Flight 171, which was bound for London Gatwick Airport, on Thursday.

The Ahmedabad-London route is an extremely popular one, especially for the UK-based Gujarati diaspora which had lobbied for a direct flight connection between the two cities.

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak was among those who took to social media to highlight the deep connections between the two nations along with his Indian wife, Akshata Murty.

“Akshata and I are deeply shocked and distressed by the news of the Air India tragedy. There is a unique bond between our two nations and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today,” said Sunak.

C B Patel, a veteran diaspora leader and editor of the ‘Asian Voice' and ‘Gujarat Samachar' weekly newspaper, was among those who led the campaign for direct flights connecting Gujarat with the UK back in 2015. He had recently also hosted former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, one of the passengers on the flight, at an event.

“I am deeply anguished, shocked and saddened to hear about this crash in Ahmedabad,” said Patel.

“My heart goes out to the family of those who lost their loved ones. I am particularly heartbroken by the untimely demise of my friend, Vijay Rupani. I will always remember the warmth, humility, and wisdom he brought with him; my heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, family, friends, and all those who admired him,” he said.

The National Council of Gujarati Organisations (NCGO) UK said its members were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic plane crash and said Gujarati and wider Indian communities across the United Kingdom and around the world are “united in grief over this unimaginable loss” and called for a “full and transparent inquiry into the cause of this tragedy”.

“Our entire community is mourning. We are devastated by the tragic loss of life and stand with the grieving families at this most difficult time. As a community, we will continue to offer strength, unity, and support wherever it is needed,” said Vimalji Odedra, President of NCGO UK.

Krishna Pujara, Vice President of NCGO UK, added: “This is a dark and tragic day for our community. As we process this heartbreaking loss, we stand in unity with the families of the victims. May they find strength and peace during this unimaginable time.”

UK-based policy platform India Global Forum (IGF) founder and chairman Manoj Ladwa reflected on the frequently flown Ahmedabad-Gatwick route.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India flight crash on the Ahmedabad–Gatwick route. This is a journey that I and many colleagues and friends take regularly. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew, and all their loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” he said.

UK-based Indian student organisations have also set up helplines and asked members to reach out directly to support any students and their families impacted by the crash.

“Our hearts go out to the passengers, crew, and their families during this incredibly distressing time. We are actively monitoring the situation and urge everyone to refrain from speculation until official updates are confirmed,” National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK said in a statement.

“INSA UK stands in full solidarity and is available for any assistance or information to those impacted by this incident. Let us keep all affected in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We're here for you,” noted Indian National Students' Association (INSA) UK.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has coordinated a reception centre at Gatwick Airport to support friends and relatives of the passengers who were scheduled to land at 1825 local time.

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive, London Gatwick said: “London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided.”

