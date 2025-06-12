London, June 12: Britain's King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed their shock and devastation on Thursday following a plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight with 53 British nationals among 242 on board, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. King Charles said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning".

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” reads his statement issued from Buckingham Palace. "I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time," the 76-year-old monarch said. Air India Plane Crash: 8 Medical Students Feared Dead After Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes Into Intern Doctors’ Hostel, Theft Reported During Rescue Operations (See Pics).

Earlier, the palace said the King had been kept informed as news of the crash hit the headlines in the UK around 9 am local time. "The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” said Prime Minister Starmer. "I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy took to social media to express his support.

“Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support,” he said. Lammy said the UK Foreign Office has arranged crisis teams in both Delhi and London. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a contact number for consular assistance as it works with local authorities to establish the facts.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved,” the FCDO's travel advisory notes. “British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” it adds. The UK Opposition Conservative Party Leader, Kemi Badenoch, described the tragedy as “heartbreaking”. “My thoughts are with all those affected — especially the families of those on board, and the emergency teams responding to what appears to be a horrifying tragedy,” said Badenoch. Air India Plane Crash: Man Claims He Flew Onboard Same Boeing 787–8 Aircraft Hours Before It Crashed in Ahmedabad, Says ‘Noticed Unusual Things’ (Watch Videos).

King Charles Expresses Shock Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

A message from His Majesty The King following this morning’s tragic incident in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/H5zb6KlNnf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2025

'My Thoughts Are With the Passengers and Their Families'

The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 12, 2025

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, was due to land at London Gatwick Airport at 1825 local time. It has announced plans to set up a reception centre for UK-based relatives of those on board. The airport said in a statement: "We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today (12 June) was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board.

“London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000. "Air India have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those on board. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

