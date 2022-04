London [UK], April 7 (ANI): A security guard for the British embassy in Berlin suspected of working for the Russian intelligence services has been charged with nine offences under the UK Official Secrets Act.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday said 57-year-old David Smith was extradited from Germany to the United Kingdom.

"David Ballantyne Smith, 57 (24.07.64), a British national who was living in Potsdam, Germany, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act 1911," the police said in a statement.

The alleged offences are related to the collection and transfer of information useful to the Russian state. The offences were presumably committed between October 2020 and August 2021.

Smith will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the police added.

Last August, the German police arrested Smith working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of spying. Smith reportedly cooperated with the Russian intelligence service since November 2020.

He mainly worked with British documents, Sputnik reported citing German media.

German law enforcement believes that the suspect received a monetary reward for his services, presumably in cash. (ANI)

