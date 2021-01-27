Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI): Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Tuesday lit up in the tricolour - saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra, to mark the 72nd Republic Day of India.

"Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara...Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara..what a mesmerising feeling to see our Tricolor on #BurjKhalifa on the occasion of 72nd #republicday2021 echoing ever-growing relations between UAE & India (sic)," tweeted the Indian Embassy.

India showcases its military hardware with a parade every year on Republic Day, which marks the adoption of its constitution in 1950.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoy strong bonds of friendship based on age-old cultural, religious and economic ties between the two nations.

Earlier this month, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, had embarked on a three-day visit to UAE during which he held talks on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

Both nations have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, continuing with this friendship, a new Hindu temple located at Jebel Ali in UAE is likely to open for visitors around Diwali in October next year.

Raju Shroff, who is one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, said that the temple's architecture will have a distinct Arabian aesthetics and will be home to 11 Hindu deities. (ANI)

