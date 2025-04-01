New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Chile President Gabriel Boric Font who is on a State Visit to India on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said, "President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honouring his lasting message of peace & non-violence. A moment of reflection on the enduring legacy of the Mahatma & shared values that unite".

Earlier in the day, Font began his visit to India, which he labelled as a "momentous occassion".

"6:30 a.m. in New Delhi, and from here we begin this State Visit to India, a momentous occasion for strengthening and diversifying our economic, political, and cultural relations at a time when multilateral cooperation is more necessary than ever. We are talking about the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country on the planet, with whom we share common ground and opportunities for growth in key areas such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries," he said.

"We're here to strengthen and strengthen our ties, and that's why I'm joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students. A busy schedule, I'll keep you posted!" he added.

The Chilean President met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the start of his State visit to India, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Jaishankar shared on X (formerly Twitter): "Pleased to call on President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment for deepening our long-standing cooperation. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi today will foster new partnerships and greater engagement."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boric's visit from April 1-5 is aimed at strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures engaged in India-Chile exchanges. (ANI)

