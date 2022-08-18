Lhasa [Tibet], August 18 (ANI): China appointed Panchen Lama or more accurately puppet Lama Gyaltsen Norbu recently grabbed headlines for pushing the Chinese claim of Tibetan Buddhism with Chinese characteristics.

This version of Buddhism being presented by Gyaltsen Norbu is the vision that President Xi Jinping wants to enforce in Tibet, according to Tibet Press.

"People are of opinion that Tibetans will never waver from their faith and this is very much true but what we can witness here with the initiatives from Gyaltsen Norbu is, how China knowing this fact wants to shift the narrative of Tibetan Buddhism not only to the Tibetans under its thumb but also the Chinese mainland people, who are frequently invested and follow Tibetan Buddhism since the occupation of Tibet by China," the report adds.

Tibetans must be grateful to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to the Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama Gyaltsen Norbu.

Norbu reportedly made these remarks on August 2 during his visit to the Tashilhunpo Monastery, located at the foothills of Nisiri Mountain. During his visit to Sangding Monastery and Lhoka City last month, Gyaltsen Norbu gave lectures on the topic of "Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism".

According to Delhi-based advocacy Tibet Rights Collective (TRC), the fact that he chose to arrive at the monastery in a "bullet train" is part of China's "development" narrative.

This visit comes against the backdrop of pompous Chinese claims that it brought development to Tibet in the form of infrastructure, without uttering a word on ongoing rights violations in Tibet.

The TRC said Gyaltsen Norbu's celebrated visit to the monastery seems to be also an attempt to emphasize China's role in controlling Tibetan Buddhism, and the Sinicization of Tibet to assert its authority over the reincarnation debate of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

In a speech given at Lhoka city, Gyaltsen Norbu said, "Tibetans are the happiest people in the world. Without the Communist Party of China, there would be no achievements made today, and without the Communist Party of China there would be no bright future. Therefore, we must be grateful to the Party, listen to the Party, and follow the Party", he added.

After the death of the 10th Panchen Lama, Dalai Lama and his search party started searching for the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama and finally on May 14, 1995, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, a 6-year-old boy in Tibet was recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama. However, things turned worst when the 6-year-old boy and his family were kidnapped on May 17.

For nearly three decades, Tibetans have not seen their 11th Panchen Lama pictures. The Chinese officials have only given words to the world that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family are doing well, reported Tibet Rights Collective. (ANI)

