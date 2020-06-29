Beijing, Jun 29 (PTI) China on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange and said that it supported Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism.

Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the stock exchange building in Karachi, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead by security forces. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

Also Read | Unlock 2 | Training institutions of Central & State Govts Outside Containment Zones, Will be Allowed to Function From July 15 : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

“China condemns all forms of terrorist attacks," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here when asked about the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange.

“We extend our condolences over the passing of the innocent victims and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's CNBG Finds Success in Human Trials of Another Experimental Vaccine.

“China firmly opposes terrorism in all manifestations and supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and safeguarding national security and stability," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)