World News | China Faces Criticism as Record 10,500 Tibetan Students Enrolled in 'Tibet Classes', Raising Concerns of Cultural Assimilation

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): More than 10,000 Tibetan students were admitted to the so-called "Tibet Classes" in major Chinese cities in 2025, marking the highest annual intake since the programme began, according to Chinese government figures released in a report by the Education Bureau of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), as cited by Phayul.

The report stated that a total of 10,500 students from Tibetan areas were enrolled in Tibet Classes operating in schools across multiple provinces and provincial-level cities in China in 2025. Chinese officials described the enrolment figure as an all-time high.

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The data also indicated a significant rise in the number of specialised classes and institutions created under the programme.

During 2025, five new schools exclusively for Tibetan classes were established in major Chinese cities.

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In addition, 150 new junior middle school classes were introduced, enrolling 2,000 students. A further 205 new senior middle school classes enrolled 4,500 students, while 223 new middle-level vocational education classes enrolled 4,000 students.

Among students enrolled in vocational education programmes, 3,215 were reported to be from the TAR. The remaining 785 students came from Tsongon (Qinghai) Province, which covers a significant portion of the traditional Tibetan region of Amdo.

Chinese authorities said around 70 per cent of students admitted to these programmes come from farming, nomadic and border populations in remote and high-altitude regions, the Phayul report noted.

According to the official report, the expansion of Tibet Classes, also known as Tibet Middle Schools, has accelerated since 2023. Student enrolment has increased at an average annual rate of 9.9 per cent over the past three years.

The rapid growth of the programme is guided by what Chinese officials describe as the policy framework of "three increments, three coverages, and one standardisation."

The "three increments" refer to increases in boarding school enrolment, annual student admissions and the total number of schools.

The "three coverages" involve full implementation across all ethnic groups in Tibetan regions, all remote counties and border-area towns.

The "one standardisation" focuses on linking vocational education with job placement within middle-level vocational schools. Chinese authorities claim these policy objectives are being effectively implemented each year, the Phayul report highlighted.

The Tibet Class system was first introduced in 1984, with Beijing citing limited educational development and a shortage of skilled personnel in Tibetan areas as justification.

However, Tibetan organisations and rights advocates have long criticised the programme as a mechanism for political indoctrination and cultural assimilation.

As of 2025, official data state that 129 Tibet Class schools are operating across 23 provinces and 60 provincial-level cities in China, enrolling a total of 25,000 Tibetan students.

Chinese authorities further claim that approximately 180,000 Tibetan students have graduated from these schools over the years and are now working in various sectors, contributing to economic development in Tibetan regions, Phayul reported.

In 1996, China's State Council released a policy document titled "Regarding the Expansion of the Scale of Inland Tibet Classes," which framed the programme not only as an educational initiative but also as a "political responsibility."

The document called for strict oversight, coordinated implementation and strong institutional backing from local governments to ensure its execution.

It outlined the establishment of Tibet Classes across at least 16 provinces and major municipalities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangdong, Sichuan, Chongqing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong, Phayul reported. (ANI)

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