Beijing, July 7: China is opposed to unilateral sanctions against it and Russia by the US and EU using Ukraine crisis as an excuse, as well as "blatant double standard" on the Taiwan issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar during their meeting in Bali on Thursday.

During the one-hour meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Wang expounded on China's concerns about the current situation in Ukraine, a press release issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said.

China opposes the practice of double standards that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said. In an apparent reference to the US, the EU and Western countries, Wang said some countries emphasise the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, but keep challenging China's sovereignty and the one-China principle on the Taiwan question, and even deliberately create tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which is obviously a "blatant double standard."

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of the mainland and vows to integrate it.

China rejects any attempt to equate the Ukraine crisis with the Taiwan question, Wang said, noting that China will firmly defend its core interests, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China Slams ED Raids at Vivo and Other Chinese Firms, Says ‘It Will Chill Investment Confidence’.

There was no mention of Ukraine in a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi which just said that the two ministers "also exchanged perspectives on other regional and global developments."

Referring to the US and the EU sanctions, Wang said some countries have used the Ukraine crisis as an excuse to abuse unilateral sanctions on China and other countries, which is neither justified nor legal. Such actions undermine normal state-to-state exchanges, violate the prevailing rules of international trade, and lead to further complication and escalation of the Ukraine crisis, he said.

Wang said all parties should jointly resist those actions and strive to build an open, fair and non-discriminatory international cooperation environment.

He said China opposes the act of taking the opportunity to incite Cold War thinking, hyping up bloc confrontation, and creating a "new Cold War."

In the face of complex and severe challenges, the world values unity rather than division, and what is needed is dialogue rather than confrontation, he said.

Wang stressed that China will continue to unswervingly stand on the right side of history and on the side of promoting peace talks. China also opposes any act to undermine other countries' legitimate right to development, he said.

