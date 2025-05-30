Beijing [China], May 30 (ANI): A Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, Zhang Xiaogang, refused to provide any details on the effectiveness of Pakistan's weapons during the recent military confrontation with India, sidestepping direct answers and instead urging both sides to remain calm, Global Times reported.

This comes amid reports of India recovering an unexploded PL-15E missile, a Chinese-made beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

Speaking at a regular Thursday press briefing, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasised China's hope that both sides will remain calm and restrained to avoid further complicating the situation.

When asked for the ministry's comment on the performance of Chinese equipment in the recent India-Pakistan conflict, and on the remarks by Indian military officials that "Pakistan received support from China's air defense and satellite systems, but the performance of these systems was below average," Zhang said, "We would like to stress that India and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot be moved. We hope both sides will remain calm and restrained to avoid further complicating the situation."

He said that China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Notably, Pakistan and India announced on May 10 a cessation of hostilities. The announcement came following four days of Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the two countries agreed to observe a cessation of hostilities and end military actions on their borders and line of control, Xinhua said.

"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea with effect from 5 pm local time on May 10. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding," Misri said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured several others. The forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

