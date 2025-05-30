Amsterdam, May 30: Haribo has recalled its Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets in the Netherlands after several consumers reported feeling unwell, prompting tests that revealed traces of cannabis in some 1kg packets. The Dutch food safety authority, Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit (NVWA), confirmed that at least three bags were found to be contaminated. Symptoms reported included dizziness. “Samples were taken and cannabis was found in them,” a spokesperson told broadcaster SBS6, according to the BBC.

Haribo is working with Dutch police to investigate how the contamination occurred. “How the cannabis ended up in the sweets is still unknown,” a company spokesperson told Dutch news agency ANP. The affected sweets were confirmed to be genuine Haribo products, not counterfeits. Coca-Cola Recall in Europe: Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Other Drinks Recalled Over Chlorate Levels.

The company has recalled its entire stock of the product in the Netherlands as a precautionary measure. The specific batch of concern has a best-before date of January 2026. The NVWA has urged consumers not to eat any potentially affected sweets, warning that they may cause health issues such as dizziness. Tesco Christmas Dinner Product Recall: Supermarket Giant Issues Urgent Warning Against Popular Holiday Red Cabbage and Apples.

Haribo stated that the recall is currently limited to the Netherlands and that no other products are affected. “The safety of our consumers is our highest priority,” a company spokesperson said, adding that Haribo is taking the incident “very seriously.”

Founded in 1920 by Hans Riegel in Bonn, Germany, Haribo—short for Hans Riegel Bonn—is one of the world’s most recognisable confectionery brands, best known for its gummy bears and other chewy candies.

