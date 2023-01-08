Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): China and Hong Kong resumed regular passenger traffic on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed Covid-19-related restrictions, even as the second largest economy faces a huge spike in Covid cases.

The state media outlet Global Times reported that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region became the top destination for inbound tickets on Sunday. This comes after obligatory PCR tests and centralised isolation for people arriving in China were canceled on Sunday.

Earlier, most border checkpoints in Hong Kong were closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020. People could enter mainland China only through the city's airport or checkpoints on the bridges Shenzhen Bay and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau, after which they were obliged to stay in quarantine.

Hong Kong and China authorities have agreed to a daily quota, according to which 50,000 people per day can now cross the border through ground checkpoints in both directions. Besides, an additional quota allows 10,000 people to travel by plane, ferry or bus through the bridge Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau.

People coming from Hong Kong are no longer required to take PCR tests on arrival to the mainland. But they need to get tested 48 hours prior to the border crossing.

City Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee on Sunday visited the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint, which covers 70 per cent of the quota, according to Radio Television Hong Kong.

He said that customs clearing on the first day of resumed passenger traffic was going smoothly, adding that the quota of 50,000 seems sufficient. He also underlined that, if necessary, the quota can be revised in consultations with authorities of the provinces of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Last month, China's government suddenly did away with its 'Zero Covid' policy.

Among other things, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, and the ability for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation. (ANI)

