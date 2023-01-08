Dakar, Jan 8: Forty people were killed and several others injured in a collision between two buses in the Kaffrine region, Senegal, on Sunday.

Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a three-day national mourning following the traffic accident, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting local authorities of Senegal. India Provides 75 Buses to Sri Lanka to Support Public Transport System.

"Following today's serious accident in Gniby (in Kaffrine region) which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a national mourning of 3 days from Jan. 9th," he said on his Twitter account. China Road Accident Video: 19 Killed, 20 Injured as Truck Hits Funeral Procession in Jiangxi Province.

He added that an inter-ministerial council will hold a meeting on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport.

No more detail is available about the deadly accident at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).