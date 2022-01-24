Bejing [China], January 24 (ANI): As China is all set to host the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has announced that it will take measures to restrict the operations of some air polluters, a media report said.

In northern China, meteorological conditions during this period can lead to a buildup in air pollution, reported China Daily quoting Liu Youbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, as saying at a news conference on Monday.

Liu also said that some measures will be taken to create a more favourable environment for holding the events despite the government's claim of great improvement to air quality in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei province cluster in recent years,

The official also informed that in the event of heavy haze, further emergency responses will be initiated in accordance with the Law on the Prevention and Control of Atmospheric Pollution.

Beijing, Hebei's local governments have been authorised to take the necessary administrative measures to limit the operations of heavy polluters and vehicles with high emissions that produce little economic impact, according to China Daily.

The games are set to be held between February 4-20 in Beijing and co-host city, Zhangjiakou in Hebei province. The Paralympic Games will last from March 4 to 13. (ANI)

