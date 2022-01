Berlin, January 24: A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened.

They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located. NATO Sending Ships, Jets to Eastern Europe Amid Russia's Military Build-Up Around Ukraine.

Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)