Beijing [China], February 21 (ANI): In retaliation to US arms sales to Taiwan, China has decided to impose sanctions on American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China would continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

Also Read | Germany: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Complex in Essen, 3 People Injured.

The US earlier this month had approved a possible USD 100 million sales of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain" and "improve" the Patriot missile defence system used by the self-governing island.

The announcement drew a reaction from China and it advised the US against the arms deal. China had warned that it would take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty.

Also Read | Ant-Man Fame Evangeline Lilly Requests PM Justin Trudeau to Have a Dialogue With the Canadians Protesting Over Vaccine Mandates.

"China will take countermeasures against Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, which participated in a USD 100 million-worth sale of US arms to the island of Taiwan, a move that severely harmed China's sovereignty and security interests," Wang told a briefing on Monday, as quoted by the state media tabloid Global Times.

After the US approved the arms sales to Taiwan, Taipei thanked Washington for taking concrete actions to meet its security commitments stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

"It not only demonstrates the significance the US government continues to place on Taiwan's defence capabilities but also shows the rock-solid Taiwan-US partnership," Taiwan News quoted Taiwan's Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang as saying.

This is the second weapons sale since President Biden took office and the first arms deal this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)