Beijing, Nov 7 (AP) China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.

The trade surplus was USD 84.5 billion, higher than the USD 66.8 billion in September.

Also Read | Travis Scott Issues Statement on Astroworld Tragedy in Houston, Offers His Condolences to the Families of the People Who Lost Their Lives.

The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.

China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.

Also Read | Iraqi Prime Minister Assassination Attempt: Mustafa al-Kadhimi Unharmed in Drone Attack, Say Officials.

Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled USD 300.2 billion last month. Imports were USD 215.7 billion. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)