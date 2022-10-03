Beijing, Oct 3 (PTI) China's first home-grown large jetliner has obtained the "type certificate" to enter the civil aviation market but needs two more certifications to become fully operational.

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the C919's developer, got the certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Thursday last.

It indicates that the C919's design meets airworthiness standards and environmental requirements, official media here reported.

But the plane has to get another two certificates during airworthiness certification, a prerequisite step for civil aircraft entry into the market, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

"The type certificate approval means the C919 has the 'certificate of entry' into the civil aviation market," said Yang Zhenmei, a senior CAAC official in-charge of airworthiness certification.

It also marks a milestone in China's ability to conduct airworthiness certification of large airliners in line with internationally accepted airworthiness standards, Yang added.

The plane conducted its successful maiden flight in 2017.

In the following five years, the C919 did six test flights in different locations to test the plane's capabilities.

The C919 has gone through tests in various types of extreme natural environments including high temperature, high humidity, severe cold, gusts and freeze. Its safety, reliability, and environmental protection performance have been comprehensively assessed, Yang said.

After completing airworthiness certification, a civil aircraft will need to go through product delivery and operation preparation before being put into commercial operation.

The C919 currently has 28 customers with orders totalling 815 planes, the Xinhua report said, adding that the first aircraft will be delivered by the end of this year.

China's aviation sector is huge. According to estimates, the country had 6,795 civil aircraft in 2020 mostly that of Boeing and Airbus.

Officials say the entry of the Chinese aircraft could reduce the reliance on Boeing and Airbus, and could pose a competition to them in the international civil aviation market.

President Xi Jinping has termed the indigenous development of the plane as a great achievement for the country and praised the work of its engineers at a special function.

"Having Chinese airliners to fly in the sky embodies the will of our country, the dream of our nation and the expectations of our people,” Xi said in his meeting with the engineers.

"We must give full play to the strength of a new system for mobilizing resources nationwide, put safety first and give top priority to quality, and make consistent and persistent efforts to achieve greater breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields,” he said.

