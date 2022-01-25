Beijing, Jan 25 (PTI) President Xi Jinping has asked officials to make solid efforts to implement China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality commitments even as he noted that green pursuit is not easy as cutting emissions should not lead to fall in production.

China, world's biggest polluter, last year submitted an action plan to the UN to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030. As per the plan, the share of non-fossil energy consumption will be about 25 per cent and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP will drop by more than 65 per cent as compared to 2005 levels.

Addressing the high powered Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday, Xi said officials should profoundly analyse the country's situation and tasks on advancing the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality work, and making solid efforts to implement decisions and arrangements made by the ruling party.

In 2020, Xi had announced that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

In his Monday meeting, Xi said since he took over power in 2012, the CPC has achieved marked progress in boosting the green transition of social and economic development and urged efforts to recognise the significance of realising the carbon peaking and neutrality goals and beef up confidence on promoting the work.

Stressing that the country's green pursuit is no easy job, Xi said strategic thinking must be improved as people should bear in mind the big picture throughout the whole process of delivering the carbon peaking and neutrality goals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

He stressed that the relations between development and emission reduction must be properly handled.

Cutting emissions is not aimed at curbing productivity or no emissions at all, Xi said, stressing that the economic development and green transition should be mutually reinforcing.

While bringing down carbon emissions, efforts should be made to safeguard energy security, industrial and supply chain security, and food security, as well as ensure people's normal daily lives, he said.

Xi stressed on national and regional policy coordination and said the "one-size-fits-all" approach should not be adopted.

Both goals in the long run and short-term targets should be taken into account, he said, stressing efforts to get the right tempo and strength in reducing carbon emission.

Xi also urged the alignment of a capable government and an effective market.

China's climate action plan submitted to the UN was announced ahead of the gathering of the world leaders and climate negotiators in Glasgow last year.

The UK hosted the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 13, 2021. The COP26 summit brought parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

