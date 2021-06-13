Balochistan [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Hundreds of Chinese fishing trawlers have amassed at the Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan, posing a threat to the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen in the province.

According to a video by Azadi News, the Chinese fleet arrived Gwadar to engage in fishing. The fleet consists of 'factory ships', which contain food processing units to preserve fishes.

At the Gwadar port, which belongs to close ally Pakistan, the Chinese catch fishes, which they then process and sell to international markets, thereby depriving local fishermen of their livelihoods.

Aziz Singhoor, a senior commentator for the Pakistani daily 'Roznama Azadi', has exposed the issuance of licenses by these Chinese ships. Though the Pakistan government has denied this, the Roznama Azadi newspaper and Singhoor are adamant on their stand.

According to Azadi News, at least 20 lakh people are connected to the fishing business in Gwadar. Their livelihoods depend on day-to-day fishing.

However, due to interference by the Chinese ships, lakhs of fishermen are on the verge of unemployment and several families will be adversely affected by Chinese trawlers in the port.

Due to the situation, the fishermen would become increasingly dependent on the outside forces for their employment and their livelihoods will be destroyed.

Meanwhile, the presence of Chinese boats is complicating the distribution of fish catches and threatening the survival of fishermen from the Philippines, according to activists.

Members of BIGKIS, a collective of fishermen from the northern fishing provinces of Zambales and Pangasinan, have said that the presence of Chinese boats in the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is hampering their fishing activities, reported DW news agency.

China's fleet of government-subsidised ships strayed into more distant waters in search of seafood and more influence has also become a common point of concern for Hawaii's commercial fishermen and the US military. (ANI)

