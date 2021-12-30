Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros from January 4 to 7.

This visit is in continuation of Chinese foreign ministers' tradition of visiting Africa at the beginning of a year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the announcement in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao said Wang will visit the Maldives and Sri Lanka after the African trip. (ANI)

