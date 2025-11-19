Washington DC [US], November 19 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, during his visit to the United States interacted with several officials from the US Navy and held discussions aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation, enhancing defence industry collaboration, understanding of emerging challenges, information sharing, maritime domain awareness, intelligence, and opportunities towards expanding avenues for joint innovation, technology transfer, training, and interoperability, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Navy Spokesperson highlighted that Admiral Tripathi called on John C Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, as well as Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of War for Policy.

He also interacted with VAdm Yvette Devids, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Plans and Strategy, Steve Parode, Deputy Director Naval Intelligence, and RAdm Raymond P Owens, Director Navy International Programs Office.

"Discussions on strengthening Maritime Cooperation, enhancing defence industry collaboration, understanding of emerging challenges, information sharing, Maritime Domain Awareness, intelligence, and opportunities towards expanding avenues for joint innovation, technology transfer, training, and interoperability between Indian Navy & US Navy were progressed."

As per the Spokesperson, they also deliberated upon areas such as regional security dynamics, the evolving Indo-Pacific region architecture, and strengthening strategic convergence between India and US towards ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"The engagements reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepen the India-U.S. maritime partnership, bolstering mutual understanding and upholding a secure, stable, and rules-based Indo-Pacific", the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Admiral Tripathi visited the United States Navy's advanced Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye and was briefed on its state-of-the-art maritime surveillance systems and cutting-edge modifications, according to an official spokesperson for the Indian Navy.

During the visit, CNS Tripathi also called on the Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam, where he was briefed on the operational capabilities and ongoing initiatives of the US Pacific Fleet and the various units stationed at the joint facility.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the vigorous and persistent maritime partnership between India and the US. It highlighted the importance of strengthening interoperability and enhancing operational synergy between the two maritime forces.

The Indian Navy Spokesperson shared on Saturday that he held a series of high-level engagements with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and several other senior US Navy officials. They held discussions to review the key pillars of the India-US defence cooperation, including strengthening maritime security and maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific.

India and the United States share a robust maritime partnership built on mutual trust and shared values. The visit by Admiral Tripathi underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to deepening cooperation with the US Navy in pursuit of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

