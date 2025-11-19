Northamptonshire, November 19: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl stabbed 43-year-old Marta Bednarczyk over 140 times in a premeditated attack at a terraced property in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. The teenager allegedly conducted online research before the killing and even checked potential sentences for minors convicted of murder. Bednarczyk’s body was later found in a smoke-filled room, with fire crews confirming she had likely died before the blaze. The court heard that the girl accepts unlawfully killing the victim but denies murder, claiming diminished responsibility.

According to a report by The Mirror, the teenager initially blamed a third party for the attack but later admitted to killing Bednarczyk. Police and hospital staff noted that she appeared calm and even smiled after the incident, showing no signs of confusion or responding to voices directing her actions. The court heard that she sent messages to friends before the killing, indicating she “probably wouldn’t be in school for a while,” suggesting forethought and planning. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

A Home Office pathologist examined the victim’s body and recorded at least 143 sharp-force injuries, including 65 to the head and neck, multiple wounds to the torso and back, and injuries on the arms and hands, some of which penetrated the skull and lungs. The pathologist noted that the force required for some of the blows was severe, and more than one knife appeared to have been used during the attack. The evidence highlighted the extreme violence and premeditation involved in the killing. UK Shocker: Busy Watching Porn on Phone While Driving, Truck Driver Kills Man in Lancashire Crash; Sentenced to 10 Years (Watch Video).

Prosecutor KC Samuel Skinner emphasised that the teenager’s age and alleged mental health issues did not excuse her actions. Psychiatric and psychological experts concluded she did not suffer from an abnormality of mental functioning, and her planning, research, and deception demonstrated intent to cause serious harm. The prosecution argued that diminished responsibility should not apply and that the killing was a deliberate act of murder. The trial is ongoing, with the court expected to focus on whether her claim of diminished responsibility is valid.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).