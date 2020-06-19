World News | Columbus Statue Coming Down in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus (US), Jun 18 (AP) A statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the removal on Thursday.

Also Read | Black Lives Matter Protests: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Says Taking Knee Symbol of 'Subjugation', Linked to 'Game of Thrones'.

The statue located by City Hall will be taken away immediately and placed in storage. The move comes as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness.” Ginther said in a statement. “That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past.” (AP)

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: No Indian Soldier Critical, 18 in Leh Hospital, 58 in Other Hospitals, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)