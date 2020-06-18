India-China Face-Off: No Indian Soldier Critical, 18 in Leh Hospital, 58 in Other Hospitals, Says Report

New Delhi, June 18: None of the soldiers left with injuries in India-China face-off at Galwan Valley are in a critical condition, top Indian Army sources were reported as saying on Thursday. The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to news agency ANI claimed that the soldiers would soon be discharged and return to duty in next 15 days. 'No Indian Troops Missing': Army Clarifies After NYT Reports 'Capture' of India's Soldiers During Face-Off.

Among the injured soldiers, 18 are currently being treated at a medical facility in Leh region. Another 58 soldiers are admitted at other hospitals. Their condition has improved and as per the latest health update, none among them are critical, the officials said.

"No one critical as of now, all are stable. 18 soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals they should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon," the Indian Army sources were reported as saying.

Update by ANI

The fatal physical brawl had erupted between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, on the night of June 15. A total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, were martyred in the line of action. The Chinese side also sustained casualties but did not issue an official statement to confirm the number of deaths.

The incident is being considered as the most severe border face-off between Indian and Chinese troopers in the last five decades. In 1967, five years after the Sino-Indian war, a border skirmish at Nathu La in Sikkim had claimed the lives of around 300 Chinese and 88 Indian soldiers.

