Islamabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Pakistan Army said on Thursday that the word "conspiracy" was not used in a statement issued after a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee convened last month to discuss a controversial letter, which according to then prime minister Imran Khan threatened to topple his government.

Khan, 69, became the first prime minister in Pakistan who was removed through a no-trust vote on April 9 - a move he alleged was the outcome of a 'foreign conspiracy' orchestrated by the US.

Also Read | Imran Khan Has 'Comedic Talent', Can Do the Kapil Sharma Show, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

In order to prove this, Khan quoted an internal communication by the Pakistan ambassador in the US who in a cable sent to the Foreign Office mentioned his meeting with a US official who allegedly said that Khan was a hurdle in ties with Pakistan.

Khan used a high-level National Security Committee (NSC), attended by the high command of armed forces, to peddle the theory that the letter was authentic and its content approved by the army chief and others.

Also Read | Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan Moves Pak SC To Ban Dissident PTI Lawmakers For Life.

Military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar in a press conference said on Thursday that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after the NSC meeting.

"As far as military response about the NSC meeting is considered, that stance in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued ... which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting,” he said.

"The words used are in front of you ... as I said ... the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not," he said.

The spokesman added that the cipher from the Pakistan ambassador to the US was also received by the spy agency ISI and it briefed the NSC based on that cable.

He said that the minutes of the NSC meeting can be declassified if the government decides.

Talking about the demarche issued to the US, Maj Gen Iftikhar said that such protests were launched not just on conspiracies but for many reasons. "In this case it was given for undiplomatic language and is equal to interference,” he said.

The clarification came as Khan has been trying to build a narrative that he was a victim of international conspiracy and his party has demanded a probe by the Supreme Court.

The remarks by the army spokesman may be a setback for Khan and company as he is going around the country to address rallies to force the government to hold fresh elections.

Already, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that a committee of the parliament would be briefed by the army and other officials about the letter, and also committed to resign if proved that the US conspired to remove Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)