World News | COVID-19 Global Tally Tops 6.4 Million, Death Toll Surpasses 380,000: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], June 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by nearly 130,000 in the past 24 hours to 6.4 million, and the death toll has topped 380,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the WHO reported 93,000 new cases and 3,621 related deaths.

The fresh daily situation report estimates the number of infections confirmed in the past 24 hours at 129,281. Further 4,842 virus-related deaths were reported over the same period, taking the toll to 382,867.

Americas continue to lead in the number of overall coronavirus cases, with 3 million infections. The region accounts for 168,553 related deaths.

Europe has the world's highest death toll of 182,308, with 2.2 million cases confirmed.

Africa brings up the rear with 115,639 cases and 2,858 virus-related deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

