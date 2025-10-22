Bengaluru, October 22: On Wednesday, October 22, the Bengaluru police said that they arrested a dermatologist for "sexually harassing" a 21-year-old woman who visited his clinic in the city for a consultation. The alleged incident occurred at around 7.30 PM on Saturday, October 18, when the woman complainant visited the dermatologist for treatment of a skin infection. The accused was later identified as Dr Praveen (56).

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the doctor allegedly misbehaved with her physically and sexually during the consultation, reports PTI. "He spoke to me for about 30 minutes, hugged me under the pretext of conversation, and touched me inappropriately," the woman said in the FIR. The complainant further claimed that the doctor kissed her several times and even forced her to undress under the pretext of examination. Bengaluru Shocker: Surgeon ‘Kills’ Dermatologist Wife With Anaesthesia Overdose, Arrested; Police Register Case of Unnatural Death.

Accused Doctor Kissed Complainant Several Times, Forced Her to Undress

The woman complainant further claimed that the dermatologist suggested meeting her later at a hotel and allegedly asked her to "cooperate". As per the FIR, the woman said that usually her father accompanies her for treatment; however, as he was busy with work, she went alone. "Taking advantage of this situation, the doctor harassed me," the FIR stated.

Acting on her complaint, the Ashok Nagar police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, they arrested Dr Praveen. In a separate incident, a couple allegedly died by suicide at their rented house in Anekal near Bengaluru. The incident which occurred at Kallabalu village came to light on Tuesday, October 21. Bengaluru Shocker: Bank Manager Found Dead in Pub’s Ladies’ Washroom, Probe Launched.

The incident came to light after cops broke open the door after receiving information from the house owner, who grew suspicious, as the couple had not opened the door since Sunday, October 19. Officials said that the deceased - a man and a woman aged about 23 and 25 respectively- were from Odisha, and worked as housekeeping staff at a private company in the nearby industrial area.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

