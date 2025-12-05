Tata Group matriarch Simone Tata, the stepmother of former Tata Group Chairman, the late Ratan Tata, and mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, passed away on Friday, December 5, 2025. She was 95. Simone Tata had been admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she breathed her last. She had earlier been treated at King’s Hospital in Dubai. According to Financial Express, the Tata Group spokesperson released a statement informing the media about Simone Tata’s demise. “She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and for laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. With her positivity and deep resolve, she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply. May her soul rest in peace, and God give us the strength to overcome this loss,” the statement added. The lady leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished for time to come. Ratan Tata Dies: Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Passes Away at 86 in Mumbai Following Age-Related Health Conditions.

Who Was Simone Tata?

Born in March 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland, as Simone Naval Dunoyer, Simone Tata first came to India in 1953 as a tourist. She married Naval H Tata in 1955 and moved to Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra, India. Ratan Tata Last Rites: Stepmother Simone Tata Pays Last Respects to Veteran Industrialist at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Simone Tata – Force Behind Lakmé and Westside

Simone Tata’s legacy includes transforming Lakmé into one of India’s top cosmetic brands. Lakmé was launched in 1952 by JRD Tata as a subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills. The idea of an indigenous cosmetics company was reportedly suggested to JRD by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Simone joined the Lakmé board as Managing Director in 1961, and went on to become its Chairperson in 1982. After Lakmé was sold to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) (now known as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)) in 1996, Simone Tata launched the retail fashion chain Westside under the newly formed Trent Ltd. She pioneered modern fashion retail in India, and Westside today continues to lead in its category with stores across the country. Lakmé and Westside are both brands that have for long been associated with celebrities for endorsements, with many Bollywood and sports celebrities as brand ambassadors.

Simone Tata Dies at 95

Simone Tata Dies at 95

Simone Tata's Philanthropy

Beyond business, Simone Tata also engaged in philanthropic work — guiding efforts of organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) as Chairperson, and as Trustee of the Norwegian-Indian support charitable organisation Children of the World India (CWIT).

Simone Tata Funeral

Simone Tata's final rites will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church, Colaba, Mumbai, on Saturday, December 6, with a memorial mass. Simone Tata is survived by her son, Noel Tata.

