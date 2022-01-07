Havana [Cuba], January 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Cuba has condemned the new US sanctions against eight officials of the island nation, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

"The US government is persisting in its bad manner to impose its will on other governments via unilateral measures," Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter page late Thursday.

He added that Cuba would continue to protect its sovereignty.

On Thursday, the US administration of President Joe Biden imposed visa restrictions on eight officials from Cuba who are believed to be linked to the detention, sentencing, and imprisonment of peaceful July 11 protesters. (ANI/Sputnik)

